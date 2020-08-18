Advertisement

Payless opening 1st US store in November

The chain closed 2,100 stores last year
Payless is back and opening its first U.S. store in November.
Payless is back and opening its first U.S. store in November.(Source: CNN)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The discount shoe chain plans to open 300 to 400 standalone stores across the United States over the next few years.

The first new store will debut in November in Miami. That’s where the company’s new headquarters are.

After that, another 30 to 45 stores will open up early next year in Texas and other border states.

Last year, the company filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time and shut down all its 2,100 locations across the country.

Payless reopened its website on Tuesday and is sticking with its theme of helping customers save money.

You can find shoes for as low as about $10 a pair.

And the company says it knows saving money is really important to people right now.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
More than 600 Parks Pals were taken home.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Local tennis coach stresses the importance of hydrating

News

Gause boil water notice is lifted for customers after power outage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The public water system has taken the measures to restore the water quality

National

Breonna Taylor billboard vandalized with red paint

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gray News staff
Red paint is now seen splattered across Breonna Taylor’s forehead on a billboard in Louisville, Ky.

National Politics

Senate report: Trump campaign’s Russia contacts ‘grave’ threat

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a “grave” counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed how associates of the Republican candidate had regular contact with Russians and expected to benefit from the Kremlin’s help.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms 14 new COVID-19 cases, 15 hospitalizations

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

National Politics

St. Louis couple who brandished guns at protesters to speak at Republican National Convention

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Patricia and Mark McCloskey drew national attention in late June after they were seen in a viral video brandishing guns outside their mansion at Black Lives Matter protesters.

National

Postmaster general to appear before Senate over mail delays

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The crisis at the Postal Service has erupted as a major election year issue.

News

Brazos County issues Burn Ban

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Max Crawford
Outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice.

National Politics

Trump to pardon women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Anthony is best known for her role in the movement to secure voting rights for women, but she also was a strong anti-slavery and voting rights pioneer.