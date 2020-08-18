Secondary front arrives Tuesday with spotty rain chance

Monday started on a very pleasant note under overcast skies following last night’s rain. Once the sun came back out by late morning, temperatures took off for the 90s in a hurry. Drier air continues to filer into place, with another push of it arriving Tuesday late morning to mid-afternoon. That, coupled with a small disturbance to push your next weak front into the Brazos Valley, could spark off a quick round of very spotty rain and rumbles of thunder. Best odds for rain look to fall west of the Highway 6 corridor, more specifically west of the Brazos River between 11am and 3pm. Rain will cool you down nicely if you can find yourself under it -- otherwise, afternoon highs are in the mid-to-upper 90s. Again, the air is dry so good news here is there really is not much of a heat index through the peak of our afternoon heat.

Where we benefit from our recent “cold” fronts: bright and early in the morning. Low temperatures are expected in the low-to-mid 70s through the weekend. We may even be able to squeak in a few upper 60s Wednesday morning! Get out with the sun, once we start warming up, we do so quickly. After the mid-90s Wednesday, the rest of the week’s highs are slated to run in the upper 90s to a few low 100s. Again, good news is what the thermometer says is what it actually feels like as you step out -- which in August is a blessing. After tomorrow, rain chance is highly isolated by late week as the sea breeze attempts to become active through the late afternoon hours.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 99. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 70. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High: 96. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 71. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

