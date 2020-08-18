SWJCFC finalizes spring football schedule, Buccaneers to play five home games

Presidents of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference (SWJCFC) recently voted to approve the football schedule that will be played in spring of 2021. The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced in July that the majority of fall sports competition would be moved to the spring.

Blinn’s eight-game schedule features five home games with the season opener against Kilgore College on Saturday, March 27, on the road. The Buccaneers’ home opener will be against Cisco College on Saturday, April 3, at Cub Stadium.

The regular season concludes at Cub Stadium against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College on Saturday, May 15. All game times will be announced at a later date.

There will be no playoffs among the top four teams this year. The team with the best conference record will be declared the SWJCFC champion.

The NJCAA championship game is scheduled Thursday, June 3.

The Blinn College 2020 schedule (played in Spring 2021) is as follows:

2020 BLINN COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME LOCATION

March 27 at Kilgore TBA Kilgore

April 3 vs Cisco TBA Brenham

April 10 vs Southern Shreveport TBA Brenham

April 17 at New Mexico Military Institute TBA Roswell, N.M.

April 24 vs Navarro TBA Brenham

May 1 at TVCC TBA Athens

May 8 vs Tyler TBA Brenham

May 15 vs Northeastern Oklahoma A&M TBA Brenham

Blinn has competed in intercollegiate athletics since 1903 and captured 41 NJCAA national championships since 1987. For more information, visit www.buccaneersports.com.

