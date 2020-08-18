Treat of the Day: Two Texas Rangers promoted to Captain

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety today announced the promotion of two Texas Rangers to the rank of captain.

They are Wende Wakeman and James Thomas.

Wakeman becomes one of the first female Ranger captains in DPS history.

She has 22 years of experience in the DPS and most recently spent five years serving in Huntsville.

Wakeman also holds a bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State in addition to a number of other accomplishments.

She will now be transferred to Austin where she will help oversee specialized law enforcement teams.

Fellow Texas ranger James Thomas was also promoted to captain by DPS today.

He has more than 17 years of experience with DPS., including stints as a Highway Patrol Trooper in both Bryan and Madisonville.

His new role will have him supervising the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative and the Forensic Artists program in Austin.

