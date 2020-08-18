Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Two Texas Rangers promoted to Captain

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety today announced the promotion of two Texas Rangers to the rank of captain.

They are Wende Wakeman and James Thomas.

Wakeman becomes one of the first female Ranger captains in DPS history.

She has 22 years of experience in the DPS and most recently spent five years serving in Huntsville.

Wakeman also holds a bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State in addition to a number of other accomplishments.

She will now be transferred to Austin where she will help oversee specialized law enforcement teams.

Fellow Texas ranger James Thomas was also promoted to captain by DPS today.

He has more than 17 years of experience with DPS., including stints as a Highway Patrol Trooper in both Bryan and Madisonville.

His new role will have him supervising the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative and the Forensic Artists program in Austin.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
More than 600 Parks Pals were taken home.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Local tennis coach stresses the importance of hydrating

News

Gause boil water notice is lifted for customers after power outage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The public water system has taken the measures to restore the water quality

Local

Dozens gather as Officer William Cooper is laid to rest

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Tuesday morning, Officer William Cooper was laid to rest.

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M releases Kyle Field’s reduced capacity plan for 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brad Marquardt / A&M Athletic Communications
In preparation for the return of Aggie Football, Texas A&M has established a reduced capacity, distanced seating plan designed to host fans at Kyle Field as safely as possible while focusing on the recommended health protocols and risk mitigation tactics for the well-being of student-athletes, fans and staff.

News

As Texas A&M resumes fall classes, concerns grow about large gatherings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Large group gatherings aren't allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

College Station ISD opens its doors Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Thousands of CSISD's students went back to school either online or in person.

News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 8/18

Updated: 1 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

More speed humps installed in Bryan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
More speed humps are being installed around town.

Back To School

Local teachers preparing for a COVID-19 school year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Bryan and College Station ISD teachers are making some changes to their classrooms and lesson plans this year