What you need to know about mail-in voting in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has more and more voters looking at alternatives to voting in-person.

One alternative that’s been the subject of national scrutiny is mail-in voting. However, Texas law restricts mail-in voting to certain circumstances.

Who Qualifies?

Mail-in voting applies mainly to four types of voters. They are:

- Those who are over the age of 65

- Those who are incarcerated with voting rights

- Those who are disabled

- Those who are out of the county on election day

If you do fall into one of those four categories, you still need to be proactive in getting your mail-in ballot.

How do I get a mail-in ballot?

If you meet the qualifications to be a mail-in voter, you need to:

- Call the Brazos County Elections Administration Office

- Request an application to vote by mail

- Fill out the application

- Mail the application back to the Brazos County Elections Administration Office

After your application is processed and accepted, the Brazos County Elections Administration Office will mail you your ballot at the end of September when the ballots are ready.

In order for your vote to count via mail, the ballot must be postmarked by election day and received by Brazos County Elections Administration Office the day after election day.

If you are concerned about possible issues incurred by mailing in your ballot, you can walk your completed mail-in ballot into the Brazos County Elections Administration Office anytime during normal business hours.

If you are walking your mail-in ballot into the Brazos County Elections Administration Office, you will need to provide identification.

But what elections officials are most concerned about is ballots received or sent after the deadline.

“Please don’t wait until the last minute,” Brazos County Elections Administrator, Trudy Hancock pleads.

She tells us her office is already accepting applications for mail-in ballots, so voters should take advantage.

“Start early. If there’s any defects on your application,” Hancock implores “if you start early, there’s time to remedy those.”

Hancock says if there are any questions regarding the mail-in voting process, you can find answers online at www.brazosvotes.org, or by calling the Brazos County Elections Administration Office at (979) 361-5770.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

