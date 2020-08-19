Advertisement

Aggies have experience back for 2020 season

By John Wilson
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team has their leading passer, receiver, rusher and top four tacklers back from last season.

Quarterback Kellen Mond has played in 37 games during his three year Aggie career. He has generated 8763 yards of total offense. Mond has thrown 52 touchdown passes and rushed for 18 touchdowns. He has put up impressive numbers but is looking to be even better in the 2020 season. Mond said, “I think the biggest thing is not just playing with more confidence but I think last year, my fear of failure at times was pretty high.” Mond added, “Coming back throughout this whole COVID and quarantine being able to just sit back and actually just evaluate myself and look myself in the mirror and figure out what I need to do to help my team and also you know different ways I can lead you know help elevate this team.”

Mond and the Aggies are scheduled to open the 2020 season September 26 against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field. This season Texas A&M is playing a 10 game conference only schedule.

