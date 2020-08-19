Aggies should have more team speed in 2020

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will face a unique challenge in 2020 playing a 10 game conference only schedule. In eight seasons in the Southeastern conference Texas A&M is 34-30 in conference games. In two seasons under head coach Jimbo Fisher the Aggies have a 9-7 conference record.

The Aggies opened up fall camp on August 17 and it looks like this season they will have more team speed. Fisher said, “Our team speed has increased. Two things, one our younger guys we’re recruiting are getting faster and our older guys have worked really hard and are running really well.” Fisher added, “We felt much more athletic as far as speed in terms of that yesterday on the field and it looked that way and that’s not anything about the past, but our guys, we do like we’re running pretty well. Our big guys to, not just in our skill guys but our big guys are moving well guys are in shape. They seem to be in good shape.”

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond said, “I think just the overall team speed that we have right now is really good and probably the best that we’ve had since I’ve been here so we’re definitely not going to say switching up the offense but we’re definitely going to I think use our weapons a little bit differently this year now than we have this type of speed and athleticism.”

The faster Texas A&M team will open the 2020 season September 26 against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field.

