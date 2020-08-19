Advertisement

Bio-corridor company breaks ground on new gene therapy center

The new 60,000 square-foot facility will be operational in the fall of 2021. It will be used to find better treatment options for diseases like cancer and muscular dystrophy.
(KBTX)
By Tennyson Guthrie
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies broke ground on Wednesday of their newly advanced Gene Therapy Innovation Center.

The $55 million, 60,000 square-foot facility will help the companies customers on developing gene therapy products for cures for genetic diseases from cancer to muscular dystrophy.

FUJIFILM Dioysynth Biotechnologies breaks grown on their new 60,000 square foot Therapy Innovation Center in College Station.
“We are thrilled to expand here with its rich following of local technical talent and we look forward to nurturing that local talent as we fill a hundred jobs this building alone will generate,” said Gerry Farrell, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Chief Operating Officer.

The new facility will be operational in the fall of 2021.

