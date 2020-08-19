Brazos County Commissioners propose $262M budget

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners unveiled their proposed budget Tuesday for the 2021 fiscal year. If approved, the $262M budget would be a $13M increase from the current budget of $249M.

Commissioners have proposed a slight decrease in the property tax rate for 2021.

Current tax rate : $0.4975 per $100 valuation

· No-new-revenue : $.488409 per $100 valuation

· Proposed : $0.4950 per $100 valuation

The proposed budget includes millions of dollars in repairs to county buildings that were damaged by hail storms in May. It also includes improvements for roads, bridges and equipment across Brazos County.

Commissioners will discuss their proposed budget Friday, Aug. 21 during a public hearing. Hearings have also been scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 2 and Tuesday, Sept. 8 in the Commissioners Courtroom located in Suite 106 at 200 South Texas Avenue in Bryan.

You can read the full budget proposal here.

