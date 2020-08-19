Brazos County confirms 19 new COVID-19 cases, 15 hospitalizations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 19 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 252 active cases an 15 Brazos County residents hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 51 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

One patient has been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,922 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,225. There have been 37,081 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 67 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 55 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 365

77802: 371

77803: 1,207

77807: 272

77808: 205

77840: 732

77845: 973

77859: 1

77868: 8

Unknown: 91

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 165 335 Brazos 252 4,225 Burleson 32 257 Grimes 222 999 Houston 31 362 Lee 32 181 Leon 24 159 Madison 134 684 Milam 36 396 Montgomery 1,099 7,327 Robertson 72 251 San Jacinto 9 189 Trinity 4 163 Walker 849 3,501 Waller 120 532 Washington 51 534

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 431 staffed hospital beds with 114 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 7 available ICU beds and 48 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 35 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 165 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 335 total cases and 163 recovered cases and four deaths.

Burleson County currently has 32 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 257 total cases, and 213 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 222 active cases. There have been 470 total county cases, 311 county recoveries and five county deaths. There are 529 total cases at the TDCJ and there have been 23 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 362 total cases of COVID-19. There are 29 active cases and 153 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has two active cases and 174 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 32 active cases. The county has a total of 181 cases, with 137 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Leon County currently has 24 active cases. The county has 159 total cases, with 131 recoveries and three deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 134 active cases. The county has a total of 684 cases with 547 recoveries and three deaths.

Milam County currently has 36 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 396 total cases and 360 recovered cases. There are currently four patients hospitalized, and three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,099 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 7,327 total cases and 5,240 recovered cases. There are currently 54 people hospitalized, and there have been 98 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 72 active COVID-19 cases, with 251 total cases. Currently, 179 patients have recovered and there has been two reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 45

77856 - 15

77837 - 4

76629 - 8

San Jacinto County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 189 cases with 170 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 163 total cases with 155 recoveries and four deaths.

Walker County has 3,501 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 849 cases are active in the community and 577 are recovered community cases. 2,050 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 120 active cases of COVID-19. There are 532 total cases and 412 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 51 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 534 total cases with 434 recoveries and 41 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 124,079 active cases and 415,903 recoveries. There have been 550,232 total cases reported and 4,500,645 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 10,250 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 92,944 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 18 at 3:40 p.m.

