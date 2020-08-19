Advertisement

Bryan ISD offering curbside meals to online and hybrid students

Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. the day before the lunch is needed.
Bryan ISD offering curbside lunches to online and hybrid students
Bryan ISD offering curbside lunches to online and hybrid students(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A reminder to Bryan ISD parents before the first day of school.

Online and hybrid students are able to pre-order a hot lunch and one shelf-stable breakfast each day of the week.

The order must be put in by 3 p.m. the day before the meal is needed. You can place your order using the Schoolcafe mobile app, by clicking here or calling Bryan ISD School Nutrition at 979-209-7052.

Meals will be curbside pick up from 12 p.m.- 1 p.m.

Free, reduced, or full-paid lunches will depend on the student’s eligibility.

For more information on the curbside meal pick up click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Somerville ISD prepares for first day of class

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Classes begin next week for students in Somerville ISD. As they prepare to return to campus, the district has already had to implement new safety practices after a student-athlete came down with COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

Local

Bryan ISD talks ways students can keep their emotional & mental health in check amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez and Tre Jones
Bryan ISD emotional and mental health checks.

Back To School

Bryan ISD schools host virtual “Meet the Teacher Night”

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Instead of heading to the school to meet their teacher, see their classmates and their classroom in person, Bryan ISD students participated in a virtual "Meet the Teacher" night.

News

College Station ISD opens its doors Tuesday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Thousands of CSISD's students went back to school either online or in person.

Latest News

Back To School

Local teachers preparing for a COVID-19 school year

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Bryan and College Station ISD teachers are making some changes to their classrooms and lesson plans this year

Education

College Station ISD first year teachers ready for new assignment amid pandemic

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT
|
By Josh Ninke and Tre Jones
Forest Ridge Elementary School Principal Terresa Katt and the rest of the staff are preparing for an unusual school year due to COVID-19.

Back To School

Bryan ISD addressing budget, district business at Monday meeting

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Clay Falls
Bryan ISD’s School Board is taking at look at their budget and lots of business Monday at 6 p.m. The district is facing a deficit of $1,449,415.

Back To School

New school year starts virtually at Hearne ISD

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By Fallon Appleton
The virtual plan for the school district includes a two-way live virtual instruction between teachers and students.

Local

Texas A&M announces virtual Silver Taps for Fall 2020

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Texas A&M has announced that all Silver Taps ceremonies will be held virtually for the Fall 2020 semester, citing health and safety concerns.

Back To School

College Station ISD superintendent tackling first year amid pandemic

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT
|
By Erika Fernandez
College Station ISD superintendent Mike Martindale is gearing up for his first year in the new role. But coronavirus is throwing challenges at him he didn’t expect to handle his first year on the job.