Bryan ISD offering curbside meals to online and hybrid students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A reminder to Bryan ISD parents before the first day of school.

Online and hybrid students are able to pre-order a hot lunch and one shelf-stable breakfast each day of the week.

The order must be put in by 3 p.m. the day before the meal is needed. You can place your order using the Schoolcafe mobile app, by clicking here or calling Bryan ISD School Nutrition at 979-209-7052.

Meals will be curbside pick up from 12 p.m.- 1 p.m.

Free, reduced, or full-paid lunches will depend on the student’s eligibility.

For more information on the curbside meal pick up click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.