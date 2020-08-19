Advertisement

Bryan ISD schools host virtual “Meet the Teacher Night”

Families met teachers, classmates and got virtual tours of the classroom.
Bryan ISD students and parents met their teachers and saw their classrooms virtually before school starts.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just a couple days before the first day of school parents, students and teachers logged online to meet each other virtually.

“We were able to see for ourselves their names on the wall, their desks, and all the cute and special things they’re doing,” said Kathy Allen a Bryan ISD parent.

Families were unable to go to the classroom physically but Mandie James says she’s happy they could do it virtually.

“I think it is important, I know for me, to be able to know who y’all are ahead of time so that when I’m calling, if we do have any questions about anything, I at least know who I’m talking to,” said James.

Teachers like Stephanie Cepeda say technology is helping them navigate COVID-19 changes this year.

"It really is a tool that we can use during these times that are so crazy when we might not necessarily be able to do what we normally do in person," said Cepeda.

Allen says this school year is full of uncertainty but she's thankful for the teachers.

“As a parent, I think you’re a little bit fearful for them going for the first time without you there,” said Allen “Seeing her teacher tonight so enthusiastic and so excited and so honest that it will be a little different. They’re excited and they’re going to learn it right alongside the kids,” said Allen.

