Bryan ISD’s Director of Counseling Services talks about ways students can keep their emotional & mental health in check amid pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An unprecedented school year is ahead for many kids in our area. Experts say the challenges students will face to complete their studies look in person or remotely while trying to avoid COVID 19 could have serious effects on their mental health.

Bryan ISD's Director of Counseling Services Donna Willett was BVTM on Wednesday to talk about the hurdles kids could face amid a pandemic.

For some students who are headed back to school for the first time in five months, we asked her what kind of impacts can this amount of time away from peers has on children.

“I think being away from your friends for long periods of time can be hard any age adults included. but as we start hearing from our students in their families that how excited they are to get back in routine a school and to see their friends to see their teachers, helps us all feel like we have hope for normalcy. Kids are resilience, a lot of times more than with we give them credit for. Especially if they have a supportive adult in their life. For older kids. they’ve likely been more affected by these changes you know when their social life of the changes to their extracurricular activities that were canceled in the spring and still not really knowing what’s gonna happen when they get back to school. So it is going to be different and it’s gonna look than it was in the past. Security sometimes comes with routine; rely on that consistency, that predictability and part of it and so for many of our kids’ school is not source of that routine that helps them feel secure.”

We also asked her how can students expect to socialize successfully at school but still maintain social distancing at the same time.

“I think there is getting up to be some understanding that their friend’s comfort level may be different than yours. Some may be less comfortable coming back to school than others. It’s important to communicate and to be sensitive to their concern and to respect boundaries. I think it’s key we use this term social you know social distancing but it’s more physical distancing and we have to separate that out and say just because we’re physically distant doesn’t mean that we have to be socially distant.”

Willett said for students who are doing remote learning this year there are still ways for those students to have counseling sessions safely.

“Counselors will be able to support students through the online platform we have invested it in the district. Google hangouts, zoom. there are various ways that we can continue to contact with our heads and we want to maintain that contact even if it is virtual. For needs that are not academic-related, or talking about that social-emotional, we want to meet with families we want to talk with them. Some situations we might be able to refer them out to one of our community agencies were more intensive counseling services. So we have a plan and we want to be able to interact with all of our students whether they’re here or there at home.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.