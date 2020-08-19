Advertisement

Calvert ISD starts school with robust back to school plan

Calvert social distancing marker
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Calvert, Texas (KBTX) -Calvert ISD welcomed students back on Wednesday with a robust back to school plan. Students have the option to attend class in person or virtually.

Before Calvert students step foot inside the school, they must have their temperature checked.

“Bus riders are going to get a temperature check when they get on the bus, said Calvert ISD Superintendent, Thyrun Hurst. Car riders will get a temperature check at the front of the school.”

Once inside, students will go directly to their classrooms and stay there for the rest of the day. Teachers will rotate between the rooms. According to Hurst, it’s to help minimize the spread.

A Calvert math teacher created a device to help set up classrooms safely.

“Ms. Odom, our math teacher has incorporated a triangular device that’s 6 feet and it helps us organize our desks to put them 6 feet apart,” said Calvert ISD Head Boys Basketball Coach, Micahel Brown.

Safety measures like this are one of the reasons why Christopher Harris, a Calvert ISD parent, chose to send his four kids to school in person.

“I’m really impressed with the way Calvert is handling it,” said Harris. “They are keeping everyone at a distance. “

Even with safety precautions in place, Calvert ISD Curriculum Specialist Feleciah Brown knows that some people might still be uneasy.

“Praying that all goes well not just for Calvert, but nationwide for those students that are also starting and teachers because we know this is a time that is uncertain,” said Brown.

Click here to see Calvert ISD’s back to school plan.

