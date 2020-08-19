College Station ISD school board lowers tax rate with ‘20-’21 budget

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station ISD Board of Trustees met and approved the 2020-2021 budget, including the tax rate, during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The budget was approved unanimously, meaning the district will get a “golden penny” in the maintenance and operations tax rate. That will add an additional $1.6 million in revenue to the budget.

The tax rate is now $1.229 per $100 valuation, compared to last year’s, which was at $1.239 per $100.

College Station ISD Chief Financial Officer Amy Drozd says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year was a little tricky when it came to putting the budget together.

“With an average between new properties in reappraisals, we have about a 1.5% increase in property values overall. Some might have gone up. Some might have gone down but we had a 1.5% increase overall,” said Drozd.

Included in the budget is the hiring of four new teachers, one of which is for Career Technology Education. The hiring of nine new janitors was also approved by this year’s budget.

“The budget was very complicated this year with the virtual learners in the face to face and all of the changes,” said Drozd.

The budget also included a deficit of $2.689 million. College Station ISD officials say in previous years they have come in with a deficit compared to revenue, but that they have typically ended the year with a surplus.

The full agenda for Tuesday’s meeting can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.