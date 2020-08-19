Hometown Heroes: Leon Cougars

LEON, Texas (KBTX) - If 2019 was a building season for the Leon, it worked well, with the near-upset of Price Carlisle in bi-district. It was a high-quality game that also left the Cougars wanting more. Jacob Robinson is a big, tall quarterback who will again direct the offense. He passed for 2,383 yards and 24 TDs. Jeremy Colvert says Robinson is “not scared to stay in the pocket to take a hit and deliver the ball.” Robinson is helped by the all-around play of Tyson Cornett. Cornett is good as a pass-catcher or a runner. “He was all-everything last year,” Colvert said. “He has started as a defensive back since he was a freshman and was one of our main offensive threats. Cornett will also be the defensive leader. The line play will need to come through for the Cougars to make a postseason run. The schedule will include nearby rivals Centerville and Normangee in district play. “We expect to be competitive in our non-district games and carry that momentum into district play,” Colvert said “We will be the underdog but our No. 1 goal never changes: make the state playoffs.”

