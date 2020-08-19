Local elected officials respond to Gov. Abbott’s proposed legislation regarding defunding police

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Elected officials in Bryan and College Station responded to Gov. Greg Abbott’s proposed legislation Tuesday that would freeze property taxes in any city in Texas that defunds its police department.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney told KBTX Tuesday that the proposal by the governor may have been a knee-jerk reaction to the city of Austin’s vote to cut millions of dollars from its police department.

“I think the governor’s reaction to say that he was going to freeze property taxes is just a real hard line that doesn’t need to be taken and shouldn’t be taken because property taxes will also serve other purposes,” said Mayor Mooney. “We don’t get as much of the property tax to use for our general fund as we do some other funds that come in and that’s why this pandemic is hitting places like College Station particularly hard. We get more from our sales tax, hotel occupancy tax because the state doesn’t take as large of a chunk out of that,” he explained.

State Rep. John Raney said he is generally always in favor of local control, but that this case is different.

"If the cities do not operate a police force that is protecting their citizens, I do think that the state government could step in. What we would do about that and how we get it paid for is the question that would be left up to the next legislative session," said Raney.

Raney said there is a difference between defunding the police and not being able to adequately fund a police department.

“If a city is under such a financial strain that they have to cut things, then they need to do that as best as they can in an equal manner. Cutting police and letting them take the entire burden of the cut is not good for the safety of their citizens and I think often times, things like this become political footballs and not an interest of citizens and I think that’s what’s going on in Austin, frankly,” Raney explained.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said with the importance of public safety, he understands why the governor would make this proposal.

“If I were the governor I would say, I want to assure every citizen in Texas that your community is going to be safe and if this type of policy is the reason why that health and safety is at risk then I’m going to make sure that we have a state law-enforcement that will take care and make sure that they’re caring for you, but ultimately you’re going to have to pay for that; if it’s not for your local taxes, we’ll do it through some other policy,” said Mayor Nelson.

The mayors of Bryan and College Station say they have no intention to defund its police or fire departments.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.