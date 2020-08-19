Advertisement

Local mom getting quadruplets ready for first day of school

Bryan ISD kindergartners will go to school for the first time on Thursday.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Inside the Pride home, things can get a little noisy.

“I don’t think it’s organized chaos. It’s just chaos,” said Niki Pride.

For Pride, that’s to be expected. She has five kids and four of them are quadruplets. On Thursday, Pecos, Payton, Powers, and Porter will all head to kindergarten. Their older sister Parker is going into second grade.

“Everybody always asks me ‘what are you going to do when they start kindergarten', I always thought I’d be so excited. I don’t know, but I think I’m going to cry. I will cry. It’s emotional because they’re my babies,” said Pride.

The first day of school will look different as they go in the middle of a pandemic.

“We just have faith, and we just teach them proper hygiene, and pray over them and send them to school. I want them to go and learn, and they want to go,” said Pride.

Those first day memories will also be different.

“There was no go in and meet your teacher and that was always fun to do. I can’t go eat lunch with them and that breaks my heart because I wanted to go eat lunch with all five of my children, said Pride.

Pride says she will still get some quiet time now that they’re all in school.

“I’m so proud of them they were born prematurely and they are just amazing little individuals and we are so blessed. I will drop them off and yes come home to a quiet house.”

