Advertisement

Mistrial in Brazos County after inmate with COVID-19 accidentally brought to courthouse

The inmate that tested positive was being sentenced in the 361st District Court, but transported with an inmate on trial in 85th.
Brazos County Courthouse
Brazos County Courthouse(Mekena Rodriguez)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A mistrial has been called for a case in the 85th District Court after a COVID-19 positive inmate was accidentally transported to the courthouse, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

The COVID-positive inmate was on trial in the 361st District Court, but was transported to the courthouse with other inmates including one on trial in the 85th District Court. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 was taken to the courthouse on Aug. 17 and 18. The court’s judge was immediately notified of the inmate’s positive test, it is also noted that the deputy and inmates had all been wearing personal protective equipment.

85th District Judge Kyle Hawthorne called for a mistrial Wednesday morning, according to the district attorney’s office. 361st District Court Judge Steve Smith called for a two week recess in the punishment phase of a trial involving the inmate that tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district attorney’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the COVID-positive inmate was tested and placed into quarantine on Aug. 8, due to showing symptoms of the virus. A positive test was received on Aug. 11, and the inmate was then placed in isolation and given medical care. On Aug. 17, according to the sheriff’s office, the inmate no longer had a fever and was no longer showing other symptoms of COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office received a court docket notification that included the inmate’s court date of Aug. 17. Due to a “break down of internal communications,” according to the sheriff, the inmate was mistakenly transported to court on Aug. 17 and 18.

“I regret that our internal process for tracking and sharing information failed to provide transport deputies with critical information,” said Sheriff Chris Kirk in a statement. “They were unaware the defendant had previously tested positive for COVID-19. We have implemented additional procedures to improve communication and prevent a reoccurrence. We are working diligently to manage COVID-19 at the Detention Center. Our response to the pandemic is based on CDC guidelines and correctional best practices that are constantly evolving. We will continue to evaluate and implement new procedures to reduce potential exposures. The safety of our staff, the inmates placed in our custody and the community are our highest priorities.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
More than 600 Parks Pals were taken home.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Local tennis coach stresses the importance of hydrating

News

College Station ISD opens its doors Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Gause boil water notice is lifted for customers after power outage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The public water system has taken the measures to restore the water quality

News

More speed humps installed in Bryan

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

As Texas A&M resumes fall classes, concerns grow about large gatherings

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Texas A&M reducing Kyle Field’s capacity to 25 percent for 2020 season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brad Marquardt / Texas A&M Athletics Communications
A day after Texas A&M University announced that Kyle Field's attendance capacity would be 30 percent they announce on Wednesday it is being dropped to 25 percent.

News

National Hurricane Center tracking three tropical waves headed west

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Weather Outlook | Wednesday, August 19th

Local

Bio-corridor company breaks ground on new gene therapy center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies new 60,000 square-foot Gene Therapy Innovation Center will help find better treatment options for diseases like cancer and muscular dystrophy.

State

Judge declines to silence family of slain Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A federal judge has declined to silence family members of a slain Fort Hood soldier and their lawyer, rejecting a motion seeking a gag order from the attorney representing a local woman accused of helping dispose of the soldier’s remains.