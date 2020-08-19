National Hurricane Center tracking three tropical waves headed west

MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - After a brief lull in activity, the Atlantic basin is showing why forecasters predicted an extremely above-average hurricane season for 2020. As of 1pm Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves and another cluster of thunderstorms for potential tropical development.

Tropical waves stacked up through the Atlantic this morning



#1 is likely to become a tropical depression today or tomorrow

#2 has a high chance for development in the N. Caribbean/S. Gulf of Mexico by week's end/weekend

INVEST 98L

Tropical wave #1 is currently located 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands. It is most likely the first of the three tropical waves out there that will develop first. In fact, the National Hurricane Center gives it a high 90% chance to form into a tropical depression over the next 24-48 hours. As of Wednesday afternoon, new thunderstorm development was noted, from satellite data, near the center of an elongated area of low pressure. The overall structure of this tropical wave has improved dramatically over the past 18 hours and looks to be well on the way to becoming the next formed system of the 2020 season.

Without a well-defined center of circulation, forecast data is still iffy and expected to continue to adjust as this system takes on more tropical characteristics. That said, current forecast data suggests the center of this system could move past Puerto Rico and Hispanola before heading for the Straits of Florida or Cuba. By next week, forecast models are currently spread across the Central and Eastern Gulf of Mexico, anywhere between Louisiana and the West Coast of Florida.

Model forecast for Invest 98L (KBTX)

INVEST 97L

Tropical wave #2 (seen above) was moving into the Central Caribbean Wednesday afternoon. Rain and thunderstorm activity is poorly organized and only a low-to-medium chance for development is expected due to the fast movement to the west-northwest 15 to 20mph. By the end of the week or early in the upcoming weekend, this wave is expected to move more slowly west-northwest. That coupled with very warm water temperatures -- mid-to-upper 80s -- in the Northwest Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, a tropical depression is expected to develop.

Model data for Invest 97L (KBTX)

Tropical forecast models are in good agreement that this system moves west toward the coast of Honduras before turning to the west-northwest. After that, forecast models agree to move this system -- developed or not -- into the Gulf of Mexico. Wednesday’s forecast models are spread from Mexico to Louisiana as it continues to evolve next week. For the time being, interests in the Gulf need to monitor this system, but models are not worth much at this point beyond Friday / Saturday. Further development will help forecast models line up better later in the week.

NEAR THE COAST OF AFRICA

According to the National Hurricane Center: “A large area of showers and thunderstorms, located over Guinea and Sierra-Leone, Africa, is associated with a vigorous tropical wave. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some development of this system while the wave enters the extreme eastern Atlantic Friday. By early next week, conditions are forecast to become less favorable for tropical cyclone formation while it moves west-northwest at 15 to 20mph toward the central tropical Atlantic.”

The next three named storms would be called Laura, Marco, and Nana.

