Power restored in Tower Point and Pebble Creek areas

The city of College Station is working to figure out a cause for the outage
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station says power has been restored to several hundred customers near Highway 6 in the Tower Point and Pebble Creek areas.

The city says they are still trying to figure out what caused the outage Wednesday morning.

If you need to report any issues, please call (855) 528-4278.

