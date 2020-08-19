Robertson County holding walk-up COVID-19 testing
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County is hosting walk-up COVID-19 testing next week.
From August 24-28, residents only need to bring a picture ID with a current address to be tested. Residents will also need to pass along an email address or phone number for follow-up information.
Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pridgeon Center in Franklin. You do not have to be symptomatic to be tested.
