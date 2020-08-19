Robertson County holding walk-up COVID-19 testing

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County is hosting walk-up COVID-19 testing next week.

From August 24-28, residents only need to bring a picture ID with a current address to be tested. Residents will also need to pass along an email address or phone number for follow-up information.

Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pridgeon Center in Franklin. You do not have to be symptomatic to be tested.

