Somerville ISD prepares for first day of class

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Classes begin next week for students in Somerville ISD. As they prepare to return to campus, the district has already had to implement new safety practices after a student-athlete came down with COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

“It was a pretty fast reaction. I had to make a hard decision and that was to shut down volleyball and cheer for 14 days,” said Karla Sparks, superintendent of Somerville ISD. “It’s up and running again this Monday so here we go! School starts Monday.”

The district, like many others, has dramatically changed the way they clean the schools. There will be plastic dividers in classrooms from Kindergarten to 3rd grade. Older students will be required to wear masks while at school. They’ll also clean the playground equipment more throughout the day.

The district also recently decided to change which law enforcement agency handles school resource officers. They used to use Somerville Police Department officers, but now they plan to use Burleson County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

“It just made sense. The sheriff’s office actually provides the SRO’s for both Snook and Caldwell ISDs,” said Sparks. “So, you know, it just made sense to do that here as well.”

