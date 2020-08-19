Texas A&M reducing Kyle Field’s capacity to 25 percent for 2020 season

Updated August 19, 2020: The situation remains fluid, and Texas A&M Athletics has made the decision to adjust the initial capacity plan to approximately 25 percent.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- In preparation for the return of Aggie Football, Texas A&M has established a reduced capacity, distanced seating plan designed to host fans at Kyle Field as safely as possible while focusing on the recommended health protocols and risk mitigation tactics for the well-being of student-athletes, fans and staff.

While the situation remains fluid and continues to evolve, Texas A&M’s plan ensures that attendance at Kyle Field during the 2020 season will comply with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-28 limiting the normal operating capacity for outdoor sporting venues. The exact capacity percentage will be determined based on the number of season ticket holders and student sport pass holders who choose to attend. While the football season is scheduled to begin Sept. 26, a number of factors may impact the anticipated attendance at later home games. As of today, the initial anticipated attendance to begin the season is approximately 25 percent of normal stadium operating capacity. This is subject to change based on emerging information as well as local and state health developments.

TICKET INFORMATION & OPTIONS

On Friday, Aug. 21, the 12th Man Foundation will communicate directly with season ticket holders to give them the option to opt in or out of 2020 season tickets.

Season ticket holders who elect to opt in for the 2020 season will participate in a special, reduced capacity seat selection process to increase distance between groups of fans and will be eligible for the adjusted season ticket and donation pricing (see below for more information on 2020 ticket prices). While quantity limitations may be imposed dependent on the final number of season ticket holders who opt in, all current season ticket holders will be guaranteed season tickets in this plan. The seat selection process is scheduled to begin in early September and will be based on priority point rank as of March 2, 2020.

Season ticket holders who choose to opt out will be presented donation and refund options at that time, including the opportunity to convert their season ticket investment to a tax-deductible, philanthropic annual donation in support of Texas A&M Athletics to receive a limited time up to 4X priority point bonus.

Over 50 percent ($76 million) of Texas A&M Athletics’ operating budget is directly funded by 12th Man Foundation donors and ticket buyers of all Aggie sports. Football tickets and contributions stand out as the lifeblood for Aggie Athletics accounting for $65.4 million of the athletics department’s revenue. Season ticket holders who elect to opt out for the 2020 season are encouraged to consider donating all or a portion of their total ticket investment to the 12th Man Foundation in support of Texas A&M Athletics and Aggie student-athletes during this unprecedented time.

All current season ticket holders, regardless of their choice to opt in or out of 2020 season tickets, will have the ability to renew their original seat location(s) for the 2021 season.

Maximizing student attendance at Kyle Field this fall remains a top priority as Texas A&M Athletics and the 12th Man Foundation are committed to honoring the unrivaled tradition of the 12th Man and college football’s best student section. Similar to the options presented to season ticket holders, students who have purchased a sports pass will have the ability to opt in or opt out of the 2020 season.

Ticket delivery information as well as important updates regarding other gameday activities will be communicated as details are confirmed and plans evolve.

SEASON TICKET AND DONATION COSTS REDUCED

As announced by the Southeastern Conference, the 2020 season will consist of a 10-game, conference-only schedule with the Aggies hosting Vanderbilt, Florida, Arkansas, Ole Miss and defending national champion LSU. Prior to the SEC's decision to adjust the schedule, Texas A&M was slated to host non-conference opponents ACU, North Texas, Colorado and Fresno State at Kyle Field.

In recognition of this schedule modification as well as the vital role season ticket holders play in supporting championship athletics, the 12th Man Foundation has reduced the cost of associated seat donations for all seating areas by two-sevenths to reflect the adjustment from seven to five home games. In addition, Texas A&M Athletics has revalued ticket prices for the bench, benchback, armchair and premium (suites/club/loge) areas of the stadium.

ADJUSTED 2020 FOOTBALL SEASON TICKET PRICES

Ticket Price by Type:

· Touchdown View/New Grad: $300

· Bench: $475

· Benchback: $491

· Armchair: $498

· Suites/Club/Loge: $523

*Ticket prices listed do not include associated seat donations or processing fees.

For season ticket holders who opt in for the 2020 season, final reductions in seating donation and ticket costs will be executed at the completion of the season.

MAKING THE KYLE FIELD GAMEDAY EXPERIENCE AS SAFE AS POSSIBLE

Acting upon the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Texas Department of State Health Services and community and Texas A&M University health officials, a number of measures will be deployed to promote a safe gameday experience at Kyle Field. These measures include:

• Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures throughout the stadium prior to and during all events

• Following Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-29, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required as a condition of fan entry, egress and movement throughout the stadium as well as any time when individual(s) are not able to maintain a safe physical distance from others not in the same household. Ushers and other stadium staff will be prepared to enforce the face covering requirement. Not following the face covering requirement can result in removal from the stadium.

• Required fan exit routes through directional signage and usher guidance

• Signage and queue alterations in common areas encouraging proper physical distance

• Hand sanitization and washing stations located throughout the stadium

• Increased physical spacing while using elevators and escalators

• Concessions featuring cashless transactions

Information regarding tailgating and other gameday activities will be released at a later date. For a complete list of Gameday Safety Procedures, click here.

The University has also shared the plan with Brazos County health officials and is implementing procedures to provide the safest environment possible. A risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place, including sporting events at Texas A&M. Fans with pre-existing health conditions or who are otherwise at risk should consider not attending on-campus sporting events during this unprecedented time.