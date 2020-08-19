Three Dallas-area men arrested after stolen car found near Bryan Walmart

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Three Dallas-area men were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle was found near the Walmart on Briarcrest Drive on Tuesday.

Bryan Police say they used a factory-installed tracker to find a stolen Jeep at the gas station in front of Walmart. Authorities found three suspects fueling up the Jeep and another truck. After a search, police found a stolen pistol as well as checks and debit cards from several different vehicle burglaries.

Bryan Police search a stolen vehicle after three suspects were arrested Tuesday, August 18. (KBTX)

Sherman Evans, Dimitri Gaten, and Rahzell Anderson, all from the Dallas area, were taken into custody. According to authorities, several of the suspects admitted to coming here to commit burglaries.

All three have been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, as well as fraud and theft of a firearm.

