Treat of the Day: Eric Zylman teacher of the year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Eric Zylman is a STEM teacher at College Station Middle School and he was recently awarded Teacher of the Year by the Air Force Association’s Aggieland Chapter.

The award recognizes outstanding achievement by local teachers in the classroom in STEM fields.

He received a certificate, cash award, and a pin along with a chance to win another award at the national level.

The Air Force Association’s Aggieland chapter says Eric is an outstanding embodiment of all the ideals we strive to have in our classrooms.

