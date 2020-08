BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The high school volleyball season opened up its second week today and here are the finals that were sent to KBTX Sports.

Caldwell over La Grange 24-26, 25-21, 25-10, 25-27, 15-12

Caldwell over Salado 26-24, 25-19, 25-22

Anderson-Shiro over Normangee 25-12, 25-18, 25-23

Snook over Centerville 25-23, 25-22, 25-20

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.