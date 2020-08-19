Very brief glimpse of fall, less humid for now

Not a bad start to the day! Morning lows dip to the upper 60s and low 70s Brazos Valley-wide. Here’s the short disclaimer: get out and enjoy right around sunrise (6:55am). Once the sun takes to the sky we heat quickly as we make a run at the (seasonable) mid-90s by afternoon. Another comfortable morning followed up by a toasty afternoon is in the works for Thursday and Friday as well. Good news with afternoon heat on the hotter side of 90° -- the humidity remains low, so no need to worry about a pesky heat index for a few days.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves working west through the Atlantic and the Caribbean currently. Both of these areas of interest have a high chance for development over the coming days. As of now, we will need to keep eyes on the Gulf by the weekend and early next week. While it is too early to tell what would happen if a disturbance forms -- how strong will it get? where will it head? -- this could influence the Brazos Valley’s and Southeast Texas’ weather as early as Monday. For now, we will increase an isolated chance for rain and a few thunderstorms by Tuesday of next week. Nothing to overly worry about, just something to monitor for the time being...

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 96. Wind: N 5-10, gusting 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 72. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 97. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low: 73. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

