Walker County seeing more community spread cases of COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Walker County is seeing more community spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday they had 849 active cases from residents alone.There were also 61 active cases inside the TDCJ prison units in Walker County.

Emergency Management officials aren’t sure why there’s been a recent uptick in community cases but they said testing is happening regularly every week.

“If we can just get people to understand let’s not be in large groups and let’s get do the social distancing,” said Butch Davis, Walker County Emergency Management Coordinator.

At Sam Houston State face coverings are required outdoors and indoors on campus. Local leaders are keeping an eye on COVID-19 numbers as thousands of students return to the area. Classes resumed at Sam Houston on Monday.

Residents like Allen Hayslip are worried about travelers and people coming in from COVID hot spots.

”Go out of town you might bring it back in town because Houston is just, oh man it’s all over the place,” said Hayslip.

Davis added things have improved since last week.

“Last week was kind of a spike but we’re kind of slowing down this week,” he said.

Sam Houston State is tracking and releasing positive COVID cases. On their website Tuesday there are over 100 people who many have been on campus while infected.

“It’s pretty rough on everybody that’s had to get around like you want to like we’re used to getting around. It’s a different story,” said Hayslip.

Davis said there are concerns even with social distancing and face masks in place.

“It takes one infected person to get it to spread,” said Davis.

Emergency management officials said they can tell if some COVID-19 cases are university-related based on the addresses they receive, but it’s hard to get the full picture with so many staff and students commuting in from out of town.

Sam Houston State administrators were unable to meet for an interview Wednesday but the university has more on their COVID-19 procedures here.

Walker County is offering COVID testing again on Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds located at 3925 SH 30, Huntsville, TX 77340. You are asked to be in line by 3:30 p.m.

