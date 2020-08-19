Advertisement

Walker County seeing more community spread cases of COVID-19

County leaders say things are improving after a spike last week.
On Tuesday 849 active cases of COVID-19 were reported regarding residents. 61 cases were also active in TDCJ.
On Tuesday 849 active cases of COVID-19 were reported regarding residents. 61 cases were also active in TDCJ.(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Walker County is seeing more community spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday they had 849 active cases from residents alone.There were also 61 active cases inside the TDCJ prison units in Walker County.

Emergency Management officials aren’t sure why there’s been a recent uptick in community cases but they said testing is happening regularly every week.

“If we can just get people to understand let’s not be in large groups and let’s get do the social distancing,” said Butch Davis, Walker County Emergency Management Coordinator.

At Sam Houston State face coverings are required outdoors and indoors on campus. Local leaders are keeping an eye on COVID-19 numbers as thousands of students return to the area. Classes resumed at Sam Houston on Monday.

Residents like Allen Hayslip are worried about travelers and people coming in from COVID hot spots.

”Go out of town you might bring it back in town because Houston is just, oh man it’s all over the place,” said Hayslip.

Davis added things have improved since last week.

“Last week was kind of a spike but we’re kind of slowing down this week,” he said.

Sam Houston State is tracking and releasing positive COVID cases. On their website Tuesday there are over 100 people who many have been on campus while infected.

“It’s pretty rough on everybody that’s had to get around like you want to like we’re used to getting around. It’s a different story,” said Hayslip.

Davis said there are concerns even with social distancing and face masks in place.

“It takes one infected person to get it to spread,” said Davis.

Emergency management officials said they can tell if some COVID-19 cases are university-related based on the addresses they receive, but it’s hard to get the full picture with so many staff and students commuting in from out of town.

Sam Houston State administrators were unable to meet for an interview Wednesday but the university has more on their COVID-19 procedures here.

Walker County is offering COVID testing again on Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds located at 3925 SH 30, Huntsville, TX 77340. You are asked to be in line by 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
More than 600 Parks Pals were taken home.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Local tennis coach stresses the importance of hydrating

News

College Station ISD opens its doors Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Gause boil water notice is lifted for customers after power outage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The public water system has taken the measures to restore the water quality

News

More speed humps installed in Bryan

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

As Texas A&M resumes fall classes, concerns grow about large gatherings

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local mom getting quadruplets ready for first day of school

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Local quadruplets will head to their first day of school on Thursday.

News

Brazos County Commissioners propose $262M budget

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Heather Falls
Brazos County commissioners budget proposal for 2021 fiscal year

Back To School

Local students create prototype for NASA competition

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Allen Academy students have been working on a project throughout the summer for a NASA competition.

News

Former USPS leader from Texas says Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is ‘destroying confidence’ in the postal service

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Abby Livingston
Carolyn Lewis, a former USPS Board of Governors chair, said she has been disturbed by reports of cost-cutting measures and concerns that the mail service will not be able to handle an influx of mailed-in ballots.