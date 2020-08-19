Waterford at College Station gives out free breakfast to frontline workers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Waterford at College Station has had a rough year, but now they are saying ‘thank you’ to those who reached out to them during a hard time.

Last spring, the assisted living facility lost several patients and staff members due to COVID-19. First responders and healthcare workers were first on scene in many of those situations.

On Wednesday morning, the staff and residents handed out homemade treats and coffee as a sign of appreciation for being there for them when they needed it the most.

“We went through a difficult time and it was very heartfelt of everyone reaching out and bringing us food. It just meant a lot to us and the residents,” said Waterford’s Business Director and Sales and Marketing Director Dawn Fennelle.

Every bag had a handwritten note on the side of it. The staff says they hope to do this for frontline workers every few months.

