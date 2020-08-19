Waterford at College Station hosting appreciation breakfast Wednesday morning for frontline workers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Waterford at College Station on Wednesday morning will host a Hometown Heroes Appreciation Breakfast event for local frontline workers and first responders.

The Waterford at College Station on Wednesday is hosting an appreciation breakfast for local first responders and frontline workers.



Details below! pic.twitter.com/Tu2LXHJwkV — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) August 19, 2020

Police officers, paramedics, firefighters, doctors, nurses, home healthcare, and hospice workers are all invited to drive by from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for free muffins, banana nut bread, and coffee-to-go.

The facility is located at 1103 Rock Prairie Road.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.