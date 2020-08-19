Advertisement

Waterford at College Station hosting appreciation breakfast Wednesday morning for frontline workers

The event is Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
PHOTO: Residents at The Waterford at College Station celebrate Mother's Day during a drive-by parade on May 10.
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Waterford at College Station on Wednesday morning will host a Hometown Heroes Appreciation Breakfast event for local frontline workers and first responders.

Police officers, paramedics, firefighters, doctors, nurses, home healthcare, and hospice workers are all invited to drive by from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for free muffins, banana nut bread, and coffee-to-go.

The facility is located at 1103 Rock Prairie Road.

