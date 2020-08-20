Advertisement

Aggies have big game experience heading into 2020 season

Texas A&M Football
By John Wilson
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will play a 10 game schedule against SEC teams in 2020. The schedule will include some of the powerhouse teams in college football. That is something the Aggies are use to.

Last season Texas A&M became the first team to face three number one teams on the same season. The Aggies played Clemson, Alabama and LSU who were all on top of the poll when they played Texas A&M. The long offseason gave wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon time to watch big games from the past and learn what it can take to win against college football’s elite. Ausbon said, “When it comes to game day I mean you played this game 18, 20 years of your life it’s just a matter of who’s going to be mentally stable to make that play or not let the crowd or whoever’s involved in the game get into their head.” Ausbon added, “What I saw at those games those big time games, you kind of get engulfed in the moment, and don’t make play that you normally should make or that you made thousands of times so really what it comes down to is just preparing mentally for the game and taking it and preparing for the game the same as practice and every workout you go into.”

Texas A&M is scheduled to open the 2020 season September 26th against Vanderbilt. The following week the Aggies will travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama.

