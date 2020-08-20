Another beautiful morning or two, then humidity returns

Starting our day in the upper 60s to low 70s before warming up under blue skies to the upper 90s. Take in this lack of humidity, too! While it is hot, it is rare to get a day in late August that feels like what the thermometer reads. That all starts to change by Friday. The front that shoved in drier air late Tuesday is expected to turn around and return as a warm front Friday and Saturday. That will once again open up the Gulf of Mexico and allow moisture to fill our air. Heat index values are back above 100° by Sunday and could exceed 105° by mid-next week.

An isolated chance for rain is back in the forecast Friday afternoon. There is an inkling a small disturbance may drop south around the outer, eastern edge of high pressure. Same case for Saturday -- really though most of the area is expected to remain dry through the weekend. Eyes are on the tropics with multiple tropical waves being given a high chance for development over the next few days. There is HIGH uncertainty to where these will go and how strong they can become. What is known: deep, tropical moisture should surge north. For now, we will increase an isolated chance at rain most afternoons next week. That forecast will likely shift as we get a better understanding of what happens in the Gulf next week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 97. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 73. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated, afternoon rain chance. High: 97. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 74. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

