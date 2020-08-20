Advertisement

Another tropical depression likely to form this week

A tropical depression is likely to form before the weekend. Track and intensity are still far from certain, but potential impacts to the state of Texas will need to be monitored.
A tropical depression is likely to form before the weekend. Track and intensity are still far from certain, but potential impacts to the state of Texas will need to be monitored.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Odds are high that some sort of tropical system will form before the end of the week. 

A tropical wave just south of Jamaica may become a depression by the end of the week as it continues to move west in the southern Caribbean. 

As the system approaches the Yucatán peninsula, and eventually the southern Gulf of Mexico, additional strengthening is possible. From there, more consistent data has this system affecting the western gulf states in some way. 

As mentioned in the tweets above, a Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to fly into this tropical wave later today. This will give us better data to work with in the coming days to better nail down potential track and strength of this system.

Track and intensity are still far from certain, but potential impacts to the state of Texas will need to be monitored. Right now, higher rainfall may be seen to the east of Texas, but that could change as we get more information.
Track and intensity are still far from certain, but potential impacts to the state of Texas will need to be monitored. Right now, higher rainfall may be seen to the east of Texas, but that could change as we get more information.(KBTX)

For now, at least a modest uptick in afternoon rain chances is expected next week. We will continue to keep you updated as more data becomes available, but this is something that bears watching for potential Texas impacts.

Tropical Depression Thirteen will move through the Caribbean and close to Florida by the start of next week. From there, track is uncertain, but it may swing to the north and east, away from western gulf states.
Tropical Depression Thirteen will move through the Caribbean and close to Florida by the start of next week. From there, track is uncertain, but it may swing to the north and east, away from western gulf states.(KBTX)

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Thirteen will continue to make a westward trek across the Atlantic, and may be more of a concern for the US east coast and eastern Gulf of Mexico states next week. A track farther west cannot be ruled out, but looks unlikely at this point.

We will keep you posted! In the meantime, enjoy what a drier airmass affords us through the end of the week, including a couple cooler mornings.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
More than 600 Parks Pals were taken home.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Local tennis coach stresses the importance of hydrating

News

College Station ISD opens its doors Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Gause boil water notice is lifted for customers after power outage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The public water system has taken the measures to restore the water quality

News

More speed humps installed in Bryan

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

As Texas A&M resumes fall classes, concerns grow about large gatherings

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Storage barn destroyed in Thursday fire

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A barn used for storage was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Bryan Fire Department says they got the call around 8:30 a.m. to the fire on Rabbit Lane.

News

Caldwell ISD Superintendent

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Bryan ISD, CSISD confirm positive cases linked to campuses

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Bryan and College Station ISD say COVID-19 updates will be shared with parents and staff, not to the general public

News

Texas A&M will share weekly COVID-19 numbers and updates

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Positive cases linked to Texas A&M will also be included in daily health department reports.