Brazos County confirms two deaths, 26 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 26 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 254 active cases an 11 Brazos County residents hospitalized.

Two deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, both residents were males in their 90′s who were hospitalized. There have been 53 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

Four patients have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,944 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,251. There have been 37,381 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 63 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 51 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 366

77802: 372

77803: 1,211

77807: 274

77808: 205

77840: 743

77845: 980

77859: 1

77868: 8

Unknown: 91

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 150 344 Brazos 254 4,251 Burleson 33 265 Grimes 222 999 Houston 25 363 Lee 31 186 Leon 23 159 Madison 132 685 Milam 34 400 Montgomery 1,210 7,533 Robertson 72 251 San Jacinto 9 191 Trinity 3 167 Walker 824 3,520 Waller 133 549 Washington 56 548

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 426 staffed hospital beds with 100 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 4 available ICU beds and 48 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 35 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 150 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 344 total cases and 181 recovered cases and four deaths.

Burleson County currently has 33 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 265 total cases, and 218 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 222 active cases. There have been 470 total county cases, 311 county recoveries and five county deaths. There are 529 total cases at the TDCJ and there have been 23 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 363 total cases of COVID-19. There are 23 active cases and 160 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has two active cases and 174 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 31 active cases. The county has a total of 186 cases, with 140 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Leon County currently has 23 active cases. The county has 159 total cases, with 133 recoveries and three deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 132 active cases. The county has a total of 685 cases with 549 recoveries and three deaths.

Milam County currently has 34 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 400 total cases and 366 recovered cases. There are currently two patients hospitalized, and four COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,210 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 7,533 total cases and 5,335 recovered cases. There are currently 54 people hospitalized, and there have been 98 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 72 active COVID-19 cases, with 251 total cases. Currently, 179 patients have recovered and there has been two reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 45

77856 - 15

77837 - 4

76629 - 8

San Jacinto County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 191 cases with 172 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 3 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 167 total cases with 156 recoveries and four deaths.

Walker County has 3,520 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 824 cases are active in the community and 609 are recovered community cases. 2,087 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 133 active cases of COVID-19. There are 549 total cases and 416 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 56 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 548 total cases with 437 recoveries and 41 deaths.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 122,012 active cases and 424,685 recoveries. There have been 557,256 total cases reported and 4,517,189 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 10,559 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 93,872 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 19 at 4:40 p.m.

