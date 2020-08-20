Bryan ISD confirms positive cases linked to staff and a student ahead of first day of school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Independent School District confirmed Wednesday positive cases of COVID-19 have already been linked to three campuses.

The district’s Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Matthew LeBlanc, says the district has already started its protocol for reporting and responding to positive cases, including two-week quarantining for those who test positive and reaching out to their close contacts.

LeBlanc confirmed cases have been linked to staff members at Henderson Elementary and Sul Ross Elementary. A student at Bryan High School has also tested positive. He says that all areas of the campuses have already been disinfected and these cases should not affect the start of school Thursday.

“Every single school is going to have somebody on their campus that has a lab-confirmed case for COVID-19 at some point,” said LeBlanc. “I truly believe that it’s going to happen, and it is going to happen often.”

LeBlanc says that because of this, they have been planning and meeting with the Brazos County Health District multiple times a week.

In case you forgot, the first day of school is Thursday! Our elementary & intermediate school principals are here to show you what to expect if you chose on-campus learning. https://t.co/SORhwwJLCY pic.twitter.com/Tf3ucBKnpr — Bryan ISD (@BryanISD) August 18, 2020

Both Bryan ISD and College Station ISD say they plan to inform parents and staff about any confirmed cases on the campus but at this time they do not plan to share the information with the general public.

“First notification that goes out will let them know that that there’s been a COVID-19 case on campus,” said LeBlanc. “If it’s determined anyone was in close contact with that person, they will be notified and then those people, if there was anyone, they will be asked to quarantine for 14 days.”

Both Bryan and College Station ISD said there is a plan with the health district for addressing any outbreaks. They say if 3% or more of any classroom is infected, then that class will be moved to a virtual format. If any campus is 10% or more infected, then steps would be taken to move to virtual learning and the campus would be temporarily closed for cleaning.

Samantha Shields is planning on sending her two kids to the first day of school for in-person instruction. She says that the is happy to see that the district is already working through a plan to deal with cases.

“The ball is rolling, they’re already in the groove of what we do when this happens, and it almost makes me feel a bit more confident because now they’ve had to start dealing with it and we’re not waiting for when that ball drops,” said Shields.

