Bryan ISD rolled out the red carpet into a new school year Thursday

Students began classes in one of three different types of instruction programs.
Johnson Elementary red carpet welcome
Johnson Elementary red carpet welcome
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday was the first day of school for thousands of Bryan ISD students. The school district offered three different types of instruction for students, on-campus, at-home, and hybrid.

Students were welcomed back to Johnson Elementary in style.

After not seeing their students for months, faculty and staff at Johnson Elementary rolled out the red carpet.

“Outside visitors aren’t able to come in due to safety reasons, we want to keep all of our staff and students safe and to create an inviting welcome to our students,” said Johnson Elementary Principal, Amy Thomman.

Off the carpet, teachers have been preparing.

“It really was just a lot of training and learning little things that we can do to make the school safer for everyone, you know with the sneeze guards, the social distancing and a real focusing on handwashing, and the proper techniques to keep everyone safe,” said Carson Bailey, a third-grade teacher at Johnson Elementary.

All the teachers at Johnson Elementary will be teaching both in-person and online-- in some cases at the same time.

“When people say teachers have superpowers, they’re not kidding,” said Thomman.

For teachers, even though things might appear difficult -- they know it’s all about trust.

“Really what we are trying to do is build a partnership with the family and the parents, and figure out what is going to work best for them,” said Bailey. “They can tune in during our morning meeting and share good things, so they feel a part of the class.”

Bryan ISD has designated early release days to allow for additional cleaning. According to Bryan ISD, these early release days will take place on most Wednesdays, but it does vary. Click here to view the Bryan ISD district calendar.

Below are the designated release times:

  • High School: 12:50 p.m.
  • Middle School: 12:55 p.m.
  • Intermediate School: 2:20 p.m.
  • Elementary School: 2:10 p.m.

