Caldwell ISD upgrades technology ahead of new school year

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Technology is a huge part of this new school year, regardless of whether your student is learning at home or in the classroom. Caldwell ISD has stepped up to the plate to help their students going into the fall semester.

“We are providing every student in the district, whether you’re an at-home learner or an on-campus learner with a Chromebook. We’re also working with local internet providers to make sure we have internet to all of our at-home learners,” said Caldwell ISD Superintendent Andrew Peters.

The school is also taking the virus very seriously. In addition to all of the social distancing and cleaning they’ll do throughout the day, they’re prepared in the event that a student actually comes down with COVID-19. Superintendent Peters says they have email addresses for every family so when there’s a confirmed or strongly suspected case, news can go out immediately. They plan to deep clean overnight so school can continue. Peters says the numbers about when they would shut down a classroom or campus are basically the same as Bryan and College Station ISD’s.

