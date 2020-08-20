Advertisement

“Captain America” star gets political: Why lawmakers are teaming up for Chris Evans’ new project

Evans told us that building his political website was “exciting” but “intimidating.”
By Jacqueline Policastro and Natalie Grim
Published: Aug. 20, 2020
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The actor behind “Captain America” is jumping into politics, but he’s not running for office.

Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro talked to Chris Evans about his new website aimed at helping Americans get more informed by working with local lawmakers.

“It was exciting to be part of something new,” Evans said. “It was intimidating because it’s obviously not our lane.”

Evans said he was watching the news and wanted answers to questions that he couldn't find easily online.

That’s how he got the idea to build AStartingPoint.com.

Evans launched the site with his business partners Joe Kiani and Mark Kassen.

“We’re not here to be the only answer,” Kassen said. “We’re literally just ‘a starting point.’”

The site is a forum for elected officials to answer questions, share video messages, and debate issues. There's fact checking but no likes, dislikes, or comments.

Evans interviewed many of the lawmakers himself. Scrolling through the site, you can see there are around 150 members of Congress from both sides of the aisle weighing in on topics from immigration to the economy.

Evans has been critical of President Trump online, but the site is bipartisan.

Republicans, Democrats, and Independents have lent their knowledge and viewpoints to the bipartisan discussions.

When we interviewed lawmakers, they said they appreciate Evans’ approach to involvement in politics as a celebrity.

Policastro asked Evans if he would ever consider running for office.

“The way is it right now I have just enough politics in my life to handle,” Evans said. “I don’t know. I guess you never say never.”

Evans said he’s also partnering with Close Up Foundation to help bring A Starting Point content into classrooms across all 50 states.

