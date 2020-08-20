Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Centerville Tigers

(KBTX)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - QB Dillon Denman is a two-year starter who will lead a backfield that also returns Kaden Dunn. Dunn was injured much of last season but his speed is an asset. C Jabez Fills and T B.J. Kelly point the way in the line for the Tigers’ offense. Dunn is also a two-time all-district pick at safety, with LB Angel Villarreal also returning on defense. Kyle Hardee says “he has a real nose for the football.” Fellow LB Paxton shared the district MVP honors as Newcomer of the Year. “Once again, we have several spots that we will need to replace,” Hardee said. “However, we will be bringing back 6 starters on both sides of the ball. As usual, our non-district is very tough and our district has several powerhouse teams.” The district beefs up considerably. Every member of 11-2A Division I fielded a playoff team the last two seasons and Groveton was a state quarterfinalist.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Busy day of volleyball in Caldwell

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The Caldwell, Madisonville and Iola volleyball teams all played matches in Caldwell on Saturday.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Snook Bluejays

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Astros win 8th straight, pounding Rox with 2 5-run frames

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Abraham Toro homered in the second of two five-run innings by the Astros and Houston extended its major-league best winning streak to eight games with a 10-8 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

Sports

Aggies have big game experience heading into 2020 season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Wilson
The Texas A&M football team will play a 10 game schedule against SEC teams in 2020.

Latest News

Sports

SEC creates council on racial equity and social justice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Southeastern Congerence
The Southeastern Conference on Thursday announced creation of the SEC Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice, a league-wide body consisting of a diverse group of student-athletes, administrators, coaches and SEC staff.

Sports

Longtime Texas A&M Football Operations Assistant Gary Reynolds Passes

Updated: 6 hours ago
Gary Reynolds, a veteran football operations director at Texas A&M, as well as in the NFL, has passed away from cancer it was announced today.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Aggies should have more team speed in 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Texas A&M football team will face a unique challenge in 2020 playing a 10 game conference only schedule.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Leon Cougars

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Aggies have experience back for 2020 season

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.