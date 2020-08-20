Hometown Heroes: Centerville Tigers

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - QB Dillon Denman is a two-year starter who will lead a backfield that also returns Kaden Dunn. Dunn was injured much of last season but his speed is an asset. C Jabez Fills and T B.J. Kelly point the way in the line for the Tigers’ offense. Dunn is also a two-time all-district pick at safety, with LB Angel Villarreal also returning on defense. Kyle Hardee says “he has a real nose for the football.” Fellow LB Paxton shared the district MVP honors as Newcomer of the Year. “Once again, we have several spots that we will need to replace,” Hardee said. “However, we will be bringing back 6 starters on both sides of the ball. As usual, our non-district is very tough and our district has several powerhouse teams.” The district beefs up considerably. Every member of 11-2A Division I fielded a playoff team the last two seasons and Groveton was a state quarterfinalist.

