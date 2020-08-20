Local leaders fielding requests for large group gatherings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Local leaders in the Bryan / College Station community say they are getting some requests for large gatherings. People have seen their lives disrupted for months when the COVID-19 pandemic starting impacting Texans this spring.

People planning events are making changes thanks to face mask and social distancing requirements. Those wanting to have gatherings have to get the request approved by the local mayors or the county judge.

“Oh yes daily. Multiple requests daily,” said Mayor Karl Mooney of College Station.

”We got one from the Baptist Student Association... We’ve gotten from political groups, you know various gatherings, weddings yes. A number of different things that are happening,” said Mooney.

Mayor Mooney can check the requests on his phone and computer.

”We want those things to be able to happen. We want to do whatever we can to tell people have a normal life. At the same time we have to encourage them to do all those things that will keep them safe and healthy,” said Mooney.

The approval process is the same for Brazos County and Bryan.

”It’s not too bureaucratic but you know we’re restricting that. We want to discourage it. If you really feel that you need to do that we will consider it,” said Mayor Andrew Nelson of Bryan.

Nelson said they’ve had a few requests including funerals, estate auctions and the Bryan / College Station Chamber of Commerce Founder’s Night happening Friday.

“When you do gather you’re socially distanced and you’re wearing a mask,” said Nelson

Lauren Wolfe is a mother of two and runs an exercise group called FIT4MOM.

”It’s definitely been very difficult this summer not being able to gather in large groups as a mom. You’re looking for a community to have your kids socialize with others,” said Wolfe.

They’ve had to make adjustments for an event they are planning next month.

”FIT4MOM, it’s turning one-years-old and we’re just having to you know do some things differently,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe knows that this is part of how things are right now.

”We all have to do our part for the short term to to get through,” said Wolfe.

“Ultimately our staff will weigh in. We get public safety advice and we make our call, so far it’s going good,” said Nelson.

Local leaders tells us Texas A&M is overseeing the process for allowing large gatherings on campus. Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said Thursday they’ve had requests for weddings, birthday parties, other family gatherings and Expo requests.

