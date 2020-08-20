Advertisement

Local non-profit on the verge of losing $100,000 in state funding

The Sexual Assault Resource Center relies on donations, grants and state funding to operate.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Sexual Assault Resouce Center (SARC) relies on donations, grants, and federal funding to operate.

“We are one of the only places in the Brazos Valley that provide free trauma services for counseling for survivors of sexual violence,” said Lauren Spitznagle Executive Director of SARC.

Recently the Texas State Legislature announced they would be making cuts to rape crisis centers which includes SARC.

“It’s about 30 percent, so overall between this state funding and other funding from the state of Texas we’re going to be close to losing $100,000,” said Spitnagle.

Spitznagle says since the pandemic started they've seen an increase in need, making funding more important now than ever.

"The lack of funding, which means the lack of staff, which means the lack of time that we're able to get back in touch with people and that is so unfortunate we want to be able to help people in the most critical times of their life," said Spitznagle.

College Station Police Victim Services Coordinator, Annalee Hugo says SARC is crucial to their line of work.

“If I have a victim of sexual assault that I’m working with I want to be able to refer them to counseling. I want them to receive those services because that’s how they heal and move forward from that trauma,” said Hugo “Counseling is very expensive, especially in our community and that’s one thing we’re lacking.”

Spitznagle says the state will make its decision on funding cuts on Sept. 1. She encourages the community to help their fight for funding by reaching out to the local state representatives.

“We need this funding. we need to be able to serve survivors. We need to be able to provide counseling for them free of cost and we need to do it within the next few weeks before Sept. 1,” said Spitznagle.

For more information on how you can get involved with SARC click here.

