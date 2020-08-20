Advertisement

Longtime Texas A&M Football Operations Assistant Gary Reynolds Passes

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION—Gary Reynolds, a veteran football operations director at Texas A&M, as well as in the NFL, has passed away from cancer it was announced today.

Reynolds most recently had served as the senior director of development for the Texas A&M Foundation and the College of Geosciences since August of 2018.

From 2008 through the 2017 football season, Reynolds worked with Aggie football serving on the staffs of Mike Sherman and Kevin Sumlin handling many aspects of the football operation.

From 1993 through 2007, Reynolds worked with Coach Mike Holmgren first with the Green Bay Packers and then with the Seattle Seahawks. The 1997 Packer team won the Super Bowl and the 1998 Packers reached the Super Bowl as well as the 2006 Seattle squad.

Reynolds, 53, earned two degrees from Texas A&M, his bachelor’s degree in industrial distribution in 1988 and his master’s degree in education administration in 1992. While working on his master’s degree, Reynolds assisted Coach R.C. Slocum and Tim Cassidy with the recruiting operations.

Reynolds would leave Aggieland in 1992 for one season with Tennessee to serve on the recruiting staff with the Volunteers.

Reynolds was a native of Missouri City. He and his wife Jessica resided in College Station. Reynolds has two daughters, Hannah and Olivia.

