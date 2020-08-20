Madisonville preparing football stadium to comply with social distancing rules

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It is just over a week away before the start of high school football and schools are getting their stadiums prepared to welcome fans.

At Mustang Stadium in Madisonville, they have markers on where you can stand where entering, clear instructions, and green tape on bleachers to indicate where you can’t sit.

“It’s a lot of work from the top down,” said Rusty Nail, the athletic director at Madisonville CISD.

Nail says fans will have to wear a mask to enter and when they’re walking around the stadium. They’re allowed to have 50 percent capacity which is around 2,100 people.

“The way we marked it off we’re a little under that with what we’re going to allow to sell,” said Nail.

You won’t be able to buy tickets at the gate. Officials are working with other school on pre-selling tickets ahead of the games.

While there is excitement around kicking off a new season, Nail says the atmosphere will be different.

“Our district voted to not travel with the band, so on the road we won’t have our band with us it will be the straight football and cheer squads. I think Friday night the pageantry will definitely be different,” said Nail.

At indoor fall sports like Volleyball you have to wear your mask the entire time and you can buy tickets at the games.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.