New Brazos Valley wedding venue reopens after COVID-19 shutdown

WIXON VALLEY, Texas (KBTX) - A new wedding venue in the Brazos Valley is back open after months of shutting down days after it first opened.

The Weinberg at Wixon Valley sits off a dirt road surrounded by trees. The wedding venue was the idea of Skyler Waltemathe and her husband after they searched the Brazos Valley for a venue big enough for their wedding.

After that search, they decided to build their own. Flash forward a year and a half later, and they completed the property.

Waltemathe says they held their first wedding on March 14, 2020. Little did they know, they would be shut down days later, and have to work with brides to reschedule their long-awaited big days. Waltemathe says she was concerned because they had just spent all this money building a venue, and it ended up sitting empty for months.

By June, they were able to reopen and hold their second, first wedding.

“All of the weddings and couples had just been so excited to be back, and be a little bit back to normal. So it has been great since then, it was just a lot of juggle during those months,” said Waltemathe.

The venue holds up to 450 people and features a three-story barn and outdoor vineyards.

