Advertisement

New Burn Ban in place for Leon County

This is the ninth county in the Brazos Valley under a Burn Ban
Nine counties under a Burn Ban as of August 20th. Leon County becomes the latest county to enact a ban.
Nine counties under a Burn Ban as of August 20th. Leon County becomes the latest county to enact a ban.(KBTX)
By Erika Paige
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Leon County Commissioner’s Court has enacted a Burn Ban until further notice effective August 20th. This means that all outdoor burning is prohibited at this time due to drought conditions continuing to impact the county that pose a high risk for wildfire danger.

The latest Drought Monitor as of Thursday morning continued to show the expansion of Moderate and Severe Drought conditions across portions of the Brazos Valley.

The latest Drought Monitor continues to show the spread of Moderate and Severe Drought conditions across portions of the Brazos Valley.
The latest Drought Monitor continues to show the spread of Moderate and Severe Drought conditions across portions of the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)

For more information on the order click here.

Leon County now joins Brazos, Burleson, Lee, Madison, Milam, Robertson, Walker and Waller Counties also under Burn Bans across the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
More than 600 Parks Pals were taken home.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Local tennis coach stresses the importance of hydrating

News

College Station ISD opens its doors Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Gause boil water notice is lifted for customers after power outage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The public water system has taken the measures to restore the water quality

News

More speed humps installed in Bryan

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

As Texas A&M resumes fall classes, concerns grow about large gatherings

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas A&M requiring all members of two sororities to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Texas A&M University officials have initiated a chapter-wide quarantine for two sororities on campus following a COVID-19 exposure.

News

New Brazos Valley wedding venue reopens after COVID-19 shutdown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local wedding venue reopens

News

Second teen arrested for A&M Consolidated HS burglary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A second teen has been arrested in connection to a break-in at A&M Consolidated High School in July.

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms two deaths, 26 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.