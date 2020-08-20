New Burn Ban in place for Leon County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Leon County Commissioner’s Court has enacted a Burn Ban until further notice effective August 20th. This means that all outdoor burning is prohibited at this time due to drought conditions continuing to impact the county that pose a high risk for wildfire danger.

The latest Drought Monitor as of Thursday morning continued to show the expansion of Moderate and Severe Drought conditions across portions of the Brazos Valley.

Leon County now joins Brazos, Burleson, Lee, Madison, Milam, Robertson, Walker and Waller Counties also under Burn Bans across the Brazos Valley.

