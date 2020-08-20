Rockets up 2-0 against Oklahoma City

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - The Houston Rockets are up 2-0 in their NBA opening-round series after James Harden’s 21 points and nine assists led a 111-98 win against Oklahoma City. Houston set an NBA playoff record by heaving up 56 3-point attempts, making 19. Danuel House Jr. delivered 19 points to help the Rockets win without Russell Westbrook, who sat out again with a right quad strain.

