Rockets up 2-0 against Oklahoma City

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - The Houston Rockets are up 2-0 in their NBA opening-round series after James Harden’s 21 points and nine assists led a 111-98 win against Oklahoma City. Houston set an NBA playoff record by heaving up 56 3-point attempts, making 19. Danuel House Jr. delivered 19 points to help the Rockets win without Russell Westbrook, who sat out again with a right quad strain.

