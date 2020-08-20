Advertisement

Second teen arrested for A&M Consolidated HS burglary

Jocelyn Sanchez, 17
Jocelyn Sanchez, 17(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A second teen has been arrested in connection to a break-in at A&M Consolidated High School in July.

Police say Jocelyn Sanchez, 17, was taken into custody Wednesday. According to authorities, Sanchez broke into the high school twice in July and stole money.

One suspect was taken into custody earlier this month. A third suspect hasn’t been caught yet.

Sanchez is charged with two counts of burglary of a building.

