Second teen arrested for A&M Consolidated HS burglary

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A second teen has been arrested in connection to a break-in at A&M Consolidated High School in July.

Police say Jocelyn Sanchez, 17, was taken into custody Wednesday. According to authorities, Sanchez broke into the high school twice in July and stole money.

One suspect was taken into custody earlier this month. A third suspect hasn’t been caught yet.

Sanchez is charged with two counts of burglary of a building.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.