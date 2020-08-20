Advertisement

Storage barn destroyed in Thursday fire

A two-story barn was destroyed after a fire on Rabbit Lane in Bryan.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A barn used for storage was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Bryan Fire Department says they got the call around 8:30 a.m. for the fire on Rabbit Lane.

Authorities say the barn was fully engulfed when they got there and the two-story structure is a complete loss.

The fire is contained and firefighters are putting out hot spots. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

