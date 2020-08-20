Advertisement

Texas A&M requiring all members of two sororities to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

(KBTX)
By Haley Vyrostek
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University officials have initiated a chapter-wide quarantine for two sororities on campus following a COVID-19 exposure.

“Pursuant to COVID-19 training required for all students, faculty and staff in advance of the semester, and as expected with our return to campus operations, we will and are experiencing positive COVID-19 tests. Our planning and processes remain at full operational status and we are prepared to handle these initial cases,” stated a press release sent out from Texas A&M University.

Two sororities, Kappa Kappa Gamma and Delta Delta Delta, have members who have been exposed to COVID-19.

Texas A&M has said they have initiated chapter-wide quarantines and contact tracing for those living in the sorority houses or who were in contact.

“These chapters have been responsive and are responsibly following required steps to continue operations and protect the health and safety of our campus and community at large,” according to the press release.

Texas A&M is reminding those that should any member of the campus community - students, faculty or staff - receive a positive diagnosis or believe they have been exposed to a positive case, they are to complete the form on the TexasA&M University System.

For more information, visit the central COVID-19 website on the university's home page.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of Parks Pals handed out on Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
More than 600 Parks Pals were taken home.

News

Parents find ways to keep kids safe during heat advisory

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Local tennis coach stresses the importance of hydrating

News

College Station ISD opens its doors Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Gause boil water notice is lifted for customers after power outage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The public water system has taken the measures to restore the water quality

News

More speed humps installed in Bryan

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

As Texas A&M resumes fall classes, concerns grow about large gatherings

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

New Burn Ban in place for Leon County

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Erika Paige
Leon County becomes the ninth county in the Brazos Valley to issue a Burn Ban due to continued drought conditions.

News

New Brazos Valley wedding venue reopens after COVID-19 shutdown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local wedding venue reopens

News

Second teen arrested for A&M Consolidated HS burglary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A second teen has been arrested in connection to a break-in at A&M Consolidated High School in July.

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms two deaths, 26 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.